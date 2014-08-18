What I Wish I Knew When I Started My Company

It’s not often that you hit the ball out of the ballpark on your first swing, and all too often, the learning curve for entrepreneurs can be painful and expensive.

I was a core part of the founding team of three companies before my fourth, Assistly, was purchased by Salesforce.com and relaunched as Desk.com. To say I learned a lot along the way is probably a bit of an understatement.

Through my current role as COO at Desk.com, I meet many hot startups led by passionate entrepreneurs that have a great ideas and are attempting to bring them to market. When I’m asked for advice, here are the five things I tell them to keep in mind:

My previous startup was a consumer email provider where the only real experience the founders had in the space was that we were consumers ourselves. It’s much harder to get a company off the ground when you don’t have a concrete problem to solve for a specific user–or the experience and domain knowledge to hit the ground running.

By the time we started our fourth company in the customer service space, Assistly, we had this down to a tee. We intimately knew the problem that we were trying to solve and what our target customer wanted; that focus was instrumental in helping us jump-start our product development and go to market efforts.

Many people believe that having a great idea is all you need to make your startup successful. It certainly helps, but that’s not the secret sauce.

I’ve heard of great ideas that burned through lots of money but never really got off the ground. I’ve also seen what many would classify as bad ideas turn into great products or companies. The most important difference in these two scenarios is how you execute. Hard work matters. Dedication and ownership matter. You need to instill this in everyone that’s a part of your team if you want to get to something meaningful.