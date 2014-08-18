5 Perks Your Employees Really Want

When was the last time you worked through vacation or typed an email to your boss from the dinner table?

The modern-day office has turned into any place you can take a smartphone, and employers have set expectations for “always on” access to employees.

According to the United Nations, 86% of males and 67% of females work more than 40 hours per week in the U.S. And Millennials, which make up the majority of the workforce, are hit the hardest: 60% are expected to be accessible off-hours, while 70% work up to 20 hours or more outside the office each week.

This begs the question: Are employees getting back what they’re putting in?

Employee stress is incredibly high, with three out of four employees reporting work as stressful. Businesses have aimed to soften the demand and ease stress through a variety of measures. Some are implementing nap rooms, basketball courts, yoga classes, and gourmet food to create a pleasant working environment and happy employees in and outside of the office. But the reason these flashy perks won’t be successful is because financial concerns are the most widespread cause of stress for workers.

A recent study found that companies acknowledge financial stress is a major concern for employees as 61% of HR respondents reported employee financial health as “fair,” “poor,” or “very poor.”

Financial stress is not good for businesses or employees. Studies have found that stress can cause “higher health care costs, more sick days, and a short working lifespan” for employees. These facts translate to a $300 billion per year cost to employers.