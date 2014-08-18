The 10 Best Pieces Of Advice For Making A Fresh Start

My son leaves for college this week, and I’ve realized that it’s one of several fresh starts many of us make in life. This adjustment will be followed by new jobs, new relationships, and maybe career changes. In fact, chances are good that my son will have more fresh starts than I did; according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average person stays with an employer for 4.6 years, while millennials average just 1.3 years on a job.

Open yourself to new opportunities by looking approachable. Assume the other person is shy and say hello. Then find common ground on which to start a conversation. If there is something of interest, don’t be afraid to ask for the person’s contact information and then follow up. “You don’t have to be an extrovert to talk to a stranger,” says Robinett. “We’re all so worried what other people might think about us. The truth is that no one cares because they’re worried about themselves.” 4. Be willing to change To stay relevant as you move forward in life, you have to be willing to embrace change, says Jason Jennings, author of The Reinventors. What got you where you are today isn’t going to get you where you want to go tomorrow. “Acknowledge that what got you where you are today isn’t going to get you where you want to go tomorrow,” says Jennings, who cites Borders as an example of what can happen if you don’t let go. “They refused to change and held onto what had made them money in the past, and it proved fatal.” 5. Write a personal mission statement Businesses have mission statements, and people should have one, too, says William Arruda, author of Ditch, Dare, Do: 3D Personal Branding for Executives. A mission sums up who you are and what you stand for; it brings focus and purpose to your life. Arruda offers this template for writing one: The value you create + who you’re creating it for + the expected outcome. For example: I use my passion for words to inspire readers to think in new ways.

“Excelling sounds like a good thing,” he says “But if you use this mindset in everything you do, you’re spending a huge amount of time on things that aren’t important.” Instead, identify the things that are worth “gold plating,” and then adopt a policy where good is good enough. 9. Be selfish To be a healthy, grounded person, you need to be selfish and take care of your own needs, says Bob Rosen, author of Grounded: How Leaders Stay Rooted in an Uncertain World. People who are self-focused but not self-involved are healthier, happier, have better relationships, and have better leadership skills. “Our theory of human development is based on a model that you’re either selfish or you’re community oriented,” says Rosen. “The truth is that you need to be both. It’s not an either-or.” 10. Don’t worry about the big picture–celebrate every milestone Finally, the road ahead can feel long and overwhelming. To alleviate some of the stress, focus on milestones, says Jones Loflin, coauthor of Getting to It. Milestones are everywhere: the first semester, the first week of a new job, the first client. Loflin shared the story of a friend who started running: “Instead of focusing on miles, he worked on running from utility pole to utility pole,” he says. “It made the process feel much more doable. Concentrate on staying focused for an hour or for a day instead of looking at everything that is ahead.”

