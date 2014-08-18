Coffee Alternatives That Are Better For Productivity

Sure, a cup of joe can boost your alertness and help you get through the day, but too much caffeine can also have negative side effects including a bad case of the jitters, digestive upset, and heartburn. Fortunately, there are coffee alternatives that might make you feel even more productive:

This beverage has become known as the healthiest coffee alternative thanks to its high concentration of antioxidants and its link to lower risk of heart disease and type 2 diabetes. Green tea does contain caffeine, but a smaller amount than your regular cup of coffee, so you don’t end up with the same jittery side effects. Not only can green tea boost mental alertness, studies show it can also make you smarter. One recent study published in the journal Psychopharmacology found green tea is effective at improving memory and cognition.

It may sound counterproductive, but studies have shown that taking regular breaks throughout the day can improve your productivity. One 2011 study from the University of Illinois showed prolonged attention to a single task hindered performance whereas brief diversions that deactivate and reactivate mental resources improved participants’ ability to focus. Take a walk, get up and stretch, or call a loved one when you find yourself concentrating too hard.

Numerous studies have shown insufficient sleep is hazardous to our brain’s health. It lowers productivity, makes us more likely to make mistakes and causes us to have difficulty focusing on key tasks–which is why you may find yourself dozing off in the middle of an important meeting.

The cost of fatigue-related productivity is estimated at $1,967 per employee annually. Although the National Sleep Foundation recommends seven to nine hours of shut-eye a night, if a full-night’s rest isn’t an option, taking a nap has also been shown to be effective at increasing productivity. An famous study from NASA revealed just 26 minutes of shut-eye can help improve performance by 34% and alertness by 54%. A 2008 study showed a power nap is more effective than caffeine at boosting learning capacity and memory.

Working out doesn’t just give you toned abs, but has significant mental and performance-boosting benefits as well. A recent study out of Michigan State University found a link between exercise and higher GPAs in college students. Not surprising since other studies have shown that regular physical activity increases energy, allowing you to think clearer and come up with new ideas. A 2011 Swedish study published in the Journal of Occupational and Environmental Medicine showed physical activity during the workday increased productivity.

In the study workers were asked to devote 2.5 hours per week to physical activity while another group had the same decrease in work hours but without obligatory exercise and a third group worked their usual 40 hours a week. Those who exercised reported they got more done at work and were sick less often.