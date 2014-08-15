Waking Up Early, Challenging Colbert’s Gravitas, And Re-Thinking Productivity: The Most Popular Leadership Stories This Week

The practical ways we found greater productivity were on display this week, from waking up at earlier to busting myths and installing a few good plugins.

Here are the stories you loved in Leadership, for the week of August 11.





What Happened When I Woke Up Two Hours Earlier For A Week

As part of our weekly Habit Challenge, we looked at how the rest of the day changes when you set your alarm much earlier than you’d like. Was it a habit worth keeping, or just a reason for an extra shot of espresso at 6 a.m.?





How To Command A Room Like Stephen Colbert

“If you have sufficient gravitas, what you say doesn’t have to mean anything at all,” the host of The Colbert Report quipped on his first episode. It was a joke, but like any good satire, rings true: The way you carry yourself, the rhythm and tone of your voice, and use of body language all affect how your message is received.





5 Things You’re Doing At Work That Seem Productive, But Aren’t