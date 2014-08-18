Why I Stopped Apologizing For Being A Working Mother

I’m a writer at the University of Chicago, so when I learned that the vice president of communications would be sharing some life lessons at a brown bag lunch for the school’s Working Mothers group earlier this summer, I signed up.

As I tried to spit cherry pits quietly into an empty Tupperware container, Julie Peterson spoke to a packed conference room about her career as a writer and mother of three. She detailed the childcare decisions she had to make, the choices she made for her own sanity (good to know: boys will apparently accept frozen pretzels as a dinner entree), and some of the mistakes she made as well. Even as she admitted to an after-soccer pickup snafu, though, I marveled at her confidence. Not once during her presentation did she utter the words “guilt” or “sacrifice.” She seemed quite secure–confident, even–in the path she took as a mother and worker.

I’m still new to the game, myself; Peterson’s three sons are all adults, whereas my son is only two. However, like her, I also am privileged to say that I feel good about my work-life balance. Unlike Peterson, though, I’m working on owning that.

Women are taught to ‘satisfy other people’s standards and then apologize for when we don’t live up to whatever we think they want from us, even if we don’t really know what that is.’

Not long after hearing Peterson’s talk, a friend pointed out that I said “I feel bad” about putting my son in his wonderful daycare while I go to my good job and my husband works for a successful company he started. “It doesn’t sound like you feel so bad,” she said, and she was right. “I don’t even know why I said that,” I admitted. It was just something that came out of my mouth, like an automatic “excuse me” or “bless you.” Maybe I was worried that saying that I felt fine about leaving my son with somebody else for 10 hours a day made me look uncaring. Maybe it just seemed somehow rude to say that I felt satisfied with my work-life balance, when so many women do not. Saying that I felt like I was doing wrong somehow seemed right, even though it wasn’t the truth.

Curious about whether Peterson purposefully left out any talk of guilt or shame as a working mother, I reached out to her to learn more about whether she ever has a case of the obligatory “feel bads.”

The answer is no. “I’m generally a person who doesn’t feel a lot of guilt anyway,” she told me, saying that while she sets high standards for herself, she also tends to meet those standards. Instead of overly concerning herself with pleasing others, she says, “I know what’s right and wrong for me.” That includes knowing she wanted to be a working mother from the get-go. “Job and career were always important to me. I was interested in the intellectual stimulation and I needed the adult conversation during the day,” she says. After a few weeks of maternity leave, “I was ready to get out out of the house.”

Peterson grew up with a good model: her own mother went to college and then worked full-time as a nurse in the late 1950s and early ‘60s, which was significantly rarer then than it is now. Her parents took turns taking care of their children, utilizing babysitters, summer camps, and school. “She didn’t seem to feel guilty about it,” Peterson said, noting that her mother was bolstered by a supportive husband. “There were never any mixed messages in our household,” she says. “I think I had terrific parents.”