A Coffee Brand Saves Kids From Gangs, Robots Invade The Museum: The Top 5 Ads Of The Week

This past week social media was inundated with tributes to the late, great Robin Williams. They came from everyday fans, celebrities, Sesame Street and the White House . And as misguided as it can be for a brand to flock to every cultural moment, whether happy or tragic, once in a while it fits. Apple’s simple tribute is a perfect example.

Read more about it, and the rest of our picks for this week’s best in brand creativity.

What: A coffee company is using job opportunities to help show young people in Honduras there is a better choice than that country’s brutal gang culture.

Who: Kenco, JWT London

Why We Care: We’ve seen ad creatives lend their skills to social programs for endangered youth before–Lowe SSP3’s efforts to lure Colombia’s young FARC fighters back to their homes come to mind. Here, it’s a multinational-owned brand getting involved by expanding the scope of a marketing campaign into a program to help local kids. With the world’s attention now directed to the hardships faced by kids in Central American hotspots like Honduras’ San Pedro Sula, it’s a timely, and serious issue for a marketer to tackle. It’s a creative way to both benefit the communities in which the company operates and illustrate its brand values to its consumers.

What: From August 13 to August 17, Tate Britain and design studio The Workers are sending a team of telepresence robots to roam the halls of the museum at night. Users can not only watch the livestreamed footage, but control the robots’ routes from their computers at home.

Who: Tate Britain, The Workers

Why We Care: Remote controlled robots? A dark, empty museum? 500 years of amazing art? Livestreaming? C’mon. It’s yet another innovation from the Tate designed to get a broader range of people interested in art.

What: A 30-second TV spot made completely of Vines.

Who: HP, 180LA, Niche

Why We Care: Social media is a sphere of not just creativity, but also celebrity and HP is actively tapping into it. The brand got popular Viners like Jessi Smiles, Brodie Smith, Robby Ayala and Zach King to do their thing for a broader audience, reversing the traditional TV-to-digital trajectory.

What: NBC brings back Jason Sudeikis as Coach Ted Lasso, who is–with respect to Rodney Dangerfield–the greatest fictional American soccer coach to ever live.

Who: NBC Sports, The Brooklyn Brothers

Why We Care: America is riding a high after the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. Record TV ratings and enthusiasm for the sport bodes well for the upcoming English Premier League season and a hilarious caricature might be the best way to calm any U.S. sports fans’ footie fears.