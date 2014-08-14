Lil Wayne Blesses Forthcoming Album Cover With Tattoo-Faced Toddler Wayne (Again)

When he’s not busy throwing hadoukens at his tourmate, Drake, Lil Wayne concerns himself with making the sickest album covers in the business. The unveiling of the artwork for each entry in his Tha Carter series is the closest most of us will ever get to opening a Christmas gift to find exactly what we’d hoped for, but didn’t dream of actually receiving.

It started back in 2008. Lil Wayne announced the details of his then-new album, Tha Carter III, with this image set for the cover. Everybody assumed he was joking, but an important lesson for life is to never assume that Lil Wayne is joking. Tha Carter III went on to become one of the best-selling rap albums of the modern era, perhaps partially on the strength of that highly purchasable album cover, featuring a pint-sized toddler version of Lil Wayne with his face tattoos Photoshopped in. The next album in the series followed suit in 2011, and today it appears that Tha Carter V will do so too.





Reportedly, the new album will be Lil Wayne’s last as a solo artist. After it comes out in October, the only way you’ll see more tattooed babies will probably be by Photoshopping them yourself, which will be weird.

h/t to Pitchfork