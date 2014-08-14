Estée Lauder and Momofuku Team For A Surprisingly Delicious-Sounding Perfume Cookie

Smell and taste are intimately entwined, but there are few perfume scents that have made us think, “Now that would make a delicious cookie!” But the new collaboration between Estée Lauder and dessert guru Christina Tosi of New York’s Momofuku Milk Bar takes the company’s “Private Collection” fragrance and makes something sweet out of it.
The Estée cookie is a product of the company’s “Estée Edit,” a digital lifestyle magazine that includes interviews with and profiles of people who fit the Estée brand. That includes Tosi, who discusses skincare, nails, hair, makeup, and fragrance in the magazine and also shares the recipe for the Estée cookie–which has most of the ingredients you might expect (sugar, butter, etc) and a few that Estée it up (rose extract! Freeze-dried strawberries! Something called “milk crumbs”!). The three tablespoons of strawberries give it a nice reddish-pink color which recalls the idea of taking a delicious bite out of the perfume counter at Neiman Marcus. Yum?
The Estée Cookie
(Makes 15-18 cookies)
- 16 tbsp. (or 2 sticks) butter, at room temperature
- ½ cup sugar
- 2/3 cup tightly packed light brown sugar
- ¼ cup glucose
- 1 egg
- 2 drops rose extract
Dry Mix #1
- 1 ½ cup all-purpose flour
- ½ tsp. baking powder
- ¼ tsp. baking soda
- 1 ½ tsp. kosher salt
Dry Mix #2
- 3 tbsp. freeze dried strawberries
- ½ cup milk crumbs
Directions
- Cream butter, sugar, light brown sugar and glucose until pale and fluffy.
- Add eggs, paddle to combine.
- Scrape bowl thoroughly, add dry mix #1 until just combined on slow speed.
- Scrape bowl thoroughly, add dry mix #2 and mix on slow speed, careful not to overmix.
- Using a 2 3⁄4-ounce ice cream scoop (or a 1/3-cup measure), portion out the dough onto a parchment lined sheet pan. Pat the tops of the cookie dough domes flat, wrap the sheet pan tightly in plastic wrap, and refrigerate for at least 1 hour.
- Heat the oven to 350°F.
- Arrange the chilled dough a minimum of 4 inches apart on parchment- or silpat-lined sheets. Bake for 5 minutes, rotate tray, and bake for another 3-5 minutes or until faintly browned on the edges.
- Cool the cookies completely on the sheet pans before transferring to a plate or to an airtight container for storage. At room temp, the cookies will keep fresh for 5 days; in the freezer, they will keep for 1 month.
Milk Crumbs
- 4 tsp. milk powder
- 4 tsp. all-purpose flour
- 1 tsp. cornstarch
- 2 ½ tsp. sugar
- A pinch of kosher salt
- 2 tbsp. (1/4 stick) butter, melted
- 2 tsp. milk powder
- 3 tbsp. white chocolate, melted
Directions
- Heat the oven to 250°F.
- Combine the 4 tsp. milk powder, the flour, cornstarch, sugar and salt in a medium bowl. Toss with your hands to mix. Add the melted butter and toss, using a spatula, until the mixture starts to come together and form small clusters.
- Spread the clusters on a parchment- or silpat-lined sheet pan and bake for 20 minutes. The crumbs should be sandy at that point, and your kitchen should smell like buttery heaven. Cool the crumbs completely.
- Crumble any milk crumb clusters that are larger than 1⁄2 inch in diameter, and put the crumbs in a medium bowl. Add the 2 tsp. milk powder and toss together until it is evenly distributed throughout the mixture.
- Pour the white chocolate over the crumbs and toss until your clusters are covered. Then continue tossing them every 5 minutes until the white chocolate hardens and the clusters are no longer sticky. The crumbs will keep in an airtight container in the fridge or freezer for up to 1 month.