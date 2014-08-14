Estée Lauder and Momofuku Team For A Surprisingly Delicious-Sounding Perfume Cookie

Smell and taste are intimately entwined, but there are few perfume scents that have made us think, “Now that would make a delicious cookie!” But the new collaboration between Estée Lauder and dessert guru Christina Tosi of New York’s Momofuku Milk Bar takes the company’s “Private Collection” fragrance and makes something sweet out of it.

The Estée cookie is a product of the company’s “Estée Edit,” a digital lifestyle magazine that includes interviews with and profiles of people who fit the Estée brand. That includes Tosi, who discusses skincare, nails, hair, makeup, and fragrance in the magazine and also shares the recipe for the Estée cookie–which has most of the ingredients you might expect (sugar, butter, etc) and a few that Estée it up (rose extract! Freeze-dried strawberries! Something called “milk crumbs”!). The three tablespoons of strawberries give it a nice reddish-pink color which recalls the idea of taking a delicious bite out of the perfume counter at Neiman Marcus. Yum?

Christina Tosi and The Estée Cookie Photo via Estée Lauder

(Makes 15-18 cookies)

16 tbsp. (or 2 sticks) butter, at room temperature

½ cup sugar

2/3 cup tightly packed light brown sugar

¼ cup glucose

1 egg

2 drops rose extract

Dry Mix #1

1 ½ cup all-purpose flour

½ tsp. baking powder

¼ tsp. baking soda

1 ½ tsp. kosher salt

Dry Mix #2

3 tbsp. freeze dried strawberries

½ cup milk crumbs

Directions

Cream butter, sugar, light brown sugar and glucose until pale and fluffy. Add eggs, paddle to combine. Scrape bowl thoroughly, add dry mix #1 until just combined on slow speed. Scrape bowl thoroughly, add dry mix #2 and mix on slow speed, careful not to overmix. Using a 2 3⁄4-ounce ice cream scoop (or a 1/3-cup measure), portion out the dough onto a parchment lined sheet pan. Pat the tops of the cookie dough domes flat, wrap the sheet pan tightly in plastic wrap, and refrigerate for at least 1 hour. Heat the oven to 350°F. Arrange the chilled dough a minimum of 4 inches apart on parchment- or silpat-lined sheets. Bake for 5 minutes, rotate tray, and bake for another 3-5 minutes or until faintly browned on the edges. Cool the cookies completely on the sheet pans before transferring to a plate or to an airtight container for storage. At room temp, the cookies will keep fresh for 5 days; in the freezer, they will keep for 1 month.

Milk Crumbs