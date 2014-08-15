What’s More Important In Hiring Than A Good Cover Letter? A Lot

What makes the perfect candidate? Is it their prompt 2:20 p.m. arrival for their 2:30 p.m. interview, or their cover letter so well written that you couldn’t even have caught your own attention that fast?

It takes much more than punctuality and grammatical prowess to be the perfect employee. And just because an employee will work hard doesn’t mean they will work . . . for your company that is. Here are eight considerations to take when looking for a new hire:

Look at how long the candidates have spent at their previous jobs–this may seem like Hiring 101, but it is so important that you don’t waste resources on training a jumper. You are taking a current employee away from their work and having them dedicate operational hours to educating your new hire, so you want to make sure it’s worth not only your energy but your team’s. For every hour spent on your work, how much time are they spending on Indeed lining up their next move?

You don’t want to bring someone who needs their hand-held every step of the way; you need employees that have a sense of independence. Don’t create a new full-time job for yourself or one of your employees that requires helicoptering around your new hire to make sure they understand their work and are getting the job done.

Often interviewees don’t think much of the fact that the receptionist is watching, but rest assured they are. First impressions are essential, and if the candidate is giving you one version of themselves and the front desk another, it is hard to be confident about what they will be like once they are comfortable in their new position.

It also shows who the person is. Are they considerate of all employees or only those they feel are in the power seat? As John Wooden, former head coach at UCLA, stated, “character is what you do when nobody is looking.”

Let the person come in and actually see the people and feel the environment before offering the position. It is equally important that the interviewee picks you, as it is that you pick them. Let the employees give feedback as the person comes in for a few hours. If their expectations do not meet the reality of your environment, the working relationship will be short lived.