Inevitable Robot Uprising More Inevitable Than Ever, Already Happening

The inevitable robot uprising is coming for us all. Mechanical monsters are everywhere already, and they won’t rest until they’ve snatched our jobs with their cold, steel robot-claws. Roomba was only the beginning.





A new 15-minute documentary called Humans Need Not Apply puts robotics into a historical perspective and also looks toward the future. Created by explainer video crew CGP Grey, the film examines the economic incentives of replacing workers with self-checkout stations and barista-robots–and those are just some of the lesser skilled forms of labor machines can do in our place. According to the video, robots are merely extensions of the tools we’ve been building for thousands of years; only now, just as mechanical muscle helped relieve physical labor, mechanical minds are taking over for the human brain.





In backing up these claims, CGP Grey shines a light on Baxter, a creepy/friendly general purpose robot, and Watson, the Jeopardy-killing IBM supercomputer who is also a doctor at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Humans Need Not Apply also takes a rather thoughtful look at what will happen when self-driving cars begin taking over auto-based jobs like taxi and ambulance drivers. This scene, and by extension the whole video, is worth watching because it contains an imaginary conversation between horses from the early 20th century.





Perhaps some day robot scientists will invent robots who are programmed to be neurotic about losing their jobs to better robots.