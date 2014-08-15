The People Have Spoken: It’s Time To Start Trusting Your Employees More

How far are you willing to go to create employee engagement? Most companies will offer praise or occasional rewards, but given the much-quoted Gallup statistic that 71% of American workers don’t feel engaged, it’s safe to say that what most companies do isn’t working.

So are you willing to go further than those companies to do what recent studies show is needed, to fundamentally change your organization and the way it works, to create a workplace employees want to engage with?

Recent research has shown that feeling more powerful makes employees more productive and satisfied with their jobs.

It’s hardly surprising. When we give people control over their work and let them do it their way, they feel better about both the work and themselves. The work becomes something integral to their personalities, something that they are doing in a way they feel passionately about rather than the way they have been told to work. And working in a way that is authentic to ourselves, that fits our personalities and values, makes us feel better as human beings.

This can be a hard thing to do. Empowering employees involves trusting them and giving them autonomy in their work. It involves changing the structures and procedures they work within to give them that empowerment. But if you’re serious about engagement and it will bring you better results, isn’t it worth that change?

Here’s what you’ll need to do to start empowering your people.

Part of that restructuring is to flatten the structure of your business, shifting from something hierarchical to something that shares the responsibility around.