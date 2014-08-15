3 Things You Should Do At The End Of Your Summer Internship

Somehow I blinked and it was August, which means we’re in the home stretch of summer. If you’re one of the many who chose to spend your summer interning, your time grabbing coffee, running errands, and (let’s hope) doing meaningful work and gaining great experience is also coming to an end.

I’ve spent a good chunk of time in my career hiring entry-level candidates into very competitive jobs, and so I know for a fact that summer internships can be a huge competitive advantage. Candidates who’ve interned have a good idea of what it takes to work in a professional setting, have built valuable skills, and have the ability to more easily “hit the ground running” in a full time job.

While not all internships are created equal (maybe grabbing that 100th cup of coffee didn’t teach you a thing!) it’s up to you to make the most out of the experience you had. Here are three things you can do now to ensure you make the most of your summer experience.

While you probably want to take a breather and relax, the best time to update your resume and LinkedIn profile is right when your internship ends since the experience is still fresh in your mind.

Start by making a “master list” of your tasks and accomplishments from this summer. Keep them saved in a document because even though some things may not make it to your standard resume, it’s very possible they will be relevant to a job you apply for down the road.

When you add the main areas of responsibility from the summer to your resume, make each bullet impressive, specific, and results-oriented. Something as simple as “Took notes during weekly meetings” could be rephrased as “Responsible for note taking and managing action items for weekly team meetings to keep over 15 members organized and well-informed.” Never lie, but don’t underestimate the importance of the things you’ve done.