The Introvert’s Guide To Networking

Networking is research-proven to be the overwhelmingly best way to land a job, better than job board hunting and recruiter services.

But for most of us–introverts, especially–selling oneself as a “brand” doesn’t come naturally. Something as small as fully owning the skills section of your resume feels like pulling your own teeth; shoving yourself out the door to walk into a room of strangers feels like a root canal.

Here’s how to calm the nerves and awkwardness that come with wading into a crowd of industry pros, in search of your next big break:

Before you start sweating through your best suit at a job fair or luncheon, ease into the networking scene with a more casual event. Try a local Meetup that has the group doing an activity, like hiking or pickup soccer, where meeting like-minded professionals doesn’t mean standing less than a foot from close-talkers and business-card-hawkers.

Getting more casual also means smaller groups with more specific expertise. You’re less likely to wade through a dozen dead-end introductions, and have more relatable conversations, when you’ve narrowed it down to just “business analysts who also love bowling.”

More on getting specific, from Mashable:

Tech crawls, like pub crawls but with more tech talk, can be a more relaxed approach to rubbing elbows. Hackathons can also be a great way for tech talent to mingle, since there’s common ground to discuss and attendees can focus on work if the mingling aspect becomes overwhelming.

Along the same lines as an activity-based event, volunteering gives you a chance to show off your skills, rather than talk them up and hope for a bite. That doesn’t mean pulling weeds and painting rec centers; you can volunteer your time and talents in ways that build a portfolio, whether it’s in web design or business consulting. Sites like Idealist focus on skills-based opportunities in nonprofit, part, or full time, and volunteer opportunities.