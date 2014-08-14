Iggy Azalea Swings A Hattori Hanzo Sword In “Kill Bill” Video Homage

Australian rap chanteuse du jour Iggy Azalea has re-teamed with the director of her YouTube-crushing hit video, “Fancy.” Last time, the brazenly named Director X used the movie Clueless as backdrop, a nifty trick which helped “Fancy” vault to default Song of the Summer 2014 status. This time around, things have gotten much more violent as “Black Widow” borrows from Quentin Tarantino’s babes-with-blades saga Kill Bill.





Uma Thurman’s character in Kill Bill was codenamed Black Mamba, but here our blonde heroine has a more arachnoid bent. Iggy Azalea is a server in a diner who daydreams about being a revenge-seeking sword-slinger with control over an army of the titular spiders. The video starts off with actual Kill Bill alum Michael Madsen being a rude customer in the diner Azalea in which Azalea works. This is what’s known in movies as an inciting incident.





Brandishing the general revenge motif, the participation of Madsen, and the image of Azalea brandishing what’s meant to be a Hattori Hanzō sword in the falling snow, other Tarantino allusions abound. For instance, the diner scene up top tips its hat to Uma Thurman’s Pulp Fiction character–who had shot a pilot called Fox Force Five–by naming Azalea’s waitress “Fox.” Along for the ride is British import Rita Ora, and quick cameos from rapper T.I. and, for some reason, Goodfellas costar Paul Sorvino.





Nowhere is it acknowledged that Lady Gaga and Beyoncé did Kill Bill in their joint video “Telephone” years ago. If I were Iggy Azalea–and who knows, I might be–I’d be looking over both shoulders next time I walked into a dojo.