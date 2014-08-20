How To Go From Working At The Apple Genius Bar To Writing Comedy For TV

People move to Los Angeles every day to embark upon careers in the promised land of show business. Most of them end up dwelling in entertainment purgatory. Nobody knows exactly which factors set people on the path from nowhere to somewhere, but talent is only part of the equation. The rest of it seems to involve some dark-arts combination of making connections and working your ass off. For Matt Mira , both happened once he became a Genius.

Matt Mira Image courtesy of Nerdist

Like many other ambitious young writers who have bills to pay, Mira began working at a job completely removed from the field he hoped to conquer. He was an Apple Genius Bar employee, toiling away the hours with dysfunctional iPhones. Amazingly enough, though, it was this very gig that indirectly launched Mira’s writing career and took him where he is today.

It’s tough to say how Mira is currently best known. Over the last four years, he has become familiar to comedy fans as one-third of The Nerdist–both in podcast and, later, TV-form–alongside cohosts Chris Hardwick and Jonah Ray. He also divides his time between another podcast with film producer Scott Mosier, and a writing job on Comedy Central’s @midnight, which Hardwick co-created and hosts. As the projects he works on continue evolving, it will probably get more difficult to pin him down.

Mira’s story is one of not only creating opportunities, but also rising to meet the ones that happen along. Recently, the writer and comic talked to Co.Create about chance encounters, gradually quitting a day job, and why figuring out how to work the comedy machine is harder than getting an iPad to work.

Mira moved to L.A. from Boston to become a comedy writer. While he was working at the Apple Store during the day and performing at open mics around the city at night, he met two people who changed the course of his life and career. “I sold Chris [Hardwick] an iPod case one day, and then we just started talking about comedy. He said he was doing a show that night at UCB [L.A.’s Upright Citizens Brigade Theater] and asked me if I wanted to come. I went and then we stayed in touch and started having lunch sometimes. He helped me figure out how to get booked on shows in L.A. and further my standup. Not too long after that, [comedian] Jimmy Dore came to the Genius Bar too and we had a nice little rapport. When he was starting a podcast, he thought to ask me how to do it. What was funny was I had no idea how to produce a podcast–I had to buy a book and learn how to do it in about three days.

Jimmy Dore’s podcast, Comedy and Everything Else, achieved a moderate amount of success. Taking a chance with an upstart competitor was a big risk, but it ended up paying off. “After I started doing the podcast with Jimmy Dore, I sort of stopped with stand-up. I figured I was getting my fill doing the podcast. At about 80 episodes, though, the show was turning into something of a chore. I felt like creatively I wasn’t really doing anything. At the same time, Chris had asked me to write some stuff for the Nerdist site, which was in its infancy, and then I hadn’t heard from him in a while. I was actually in the middle of drafting an email to get back in touch with him the moment he emailed me, asking if I wanted to be on a podcast and help him produce it. I had been trying to get him to do a podcast for years.

We met up right away to figure out, like, ‘What should this be?’ ‘What kind of guests should we have?’ Then we launched. There was about a week of overlap where I was still doing both podcasts, but then I told Jimmy this was going to be taking up more of my time.”