The New Habit Challenge: Drink Your Coffee When Science Tells You To

And I’m not alone. Sixty percent of American coffee drinkers claim they need coffee to start their day.

Which is why I’m sad to say that scientists disagree. No, really.

Our circadian clocks are an internal, biological, 24-hour hormonal cycle that regulate how sleepy or alert we feel throughout the day. Among other things they control our cortisol production, a hormone that naturally makes us feel more awake.

If we consume coffee, or any caffeine for that matter, during times of peak cortisol production, scientists say that the effect of the caffeine will not only be greatly diminished during that time, but our bodies will also build up a tolerance to the effects of caffeine. That means less buzz for you even when you’re drinking coffee at the right time.

So when are the optimal times for your daily dose?

For people who wake up between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m., cortisol levels rise during the early morning hours and begin to drop off around 9:30 a.m. Levels rise and fall again around noon and 5:30 p.m.