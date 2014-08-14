Coldplay’s Chris Martin Will Make You Nostalgic For Your Blackberry

Chris Martin’s voice is like a sucker punch to the heart. The second a Coldplay song comes on, it’s feelings everywhere.

To prove that Chris’s dulcet British tones can inject emotion into anything, iHeartRadio created “Emotional Objects with Chris Martin,” a challenge to the Coldplay frontman to sing about a pre-selected grab bag of the most random objects, including an old shoe, an overripe banana, and a BlackBerry, “the saddest tale of all.”





See if your eyes don’t well up with longing for the days of raised Q10 keyboards–we dare you.