The Explosion Cabinet Certainly Lives Up To Its Name

It looks like any other buffet you’d find on a modern furniture site. And then you push or pull one side, and the Explosion Cabinet, well, explodes to become a big, messy, pixelated behemoth. The piece can stretch from 5 feet to 12 feet across the room.

The secret is that the maple wood slats use a classic “sliding dovetail” rail system, shaped through a geometry that took a year for designer Sebastian Errazuriz to perfect. That core geometry is set–the cabinet will always extend into two Vs (or one big diamond), but the user decides just how much volume that shape fills. I particularly love how the cabinet looks when it’s stretched asymmetrically, with one side sharp and austere, and the other side disintegrating, as if by unseen forces, right in front of your eyes.





The Explosion Cabinet is in fact a functional cabinet. The center is hollow, and the structure’s bottom is a plate of glass, allowing whatever you store inside to seemingly float inside this wooden orb. Now just what that would be–what piece in your collection is cool enough to have earned the right of being the heart of the Explosion Cabinet–is an almost impossibly hard question to answer. (Maybe a tiny Explosion Cabinet could go inside?) One was acquired by the Carnegie Museum of Art (CMOA), and an extremely limited edition of other cabinets will be available for purchase for an undisclosed price.

See more here.

[Hat tip: Design Milk]