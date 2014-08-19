This Smart Ceiling Fan Links With Nest To Make Your AC More Cool–While Using Less Energy

Nest, the maker of a “learning thermostat” that controls the temperature at home while adapting to people’s habits and preferences, has recently been courting developers of other smart consumer devices so that its parent company, Google, can become the gateway to the physical world as well as to the Internet.

Already, Nest devices can integrate with “smart” LIFX light bulbs, Mercedes-Benzes, Whirlpool washing machines, and Jawbone wearable activity trackers. Through its Thoughtful Things Fund (not making that name up), Google’s venture capital group is even offering funding to entrepreneurs to help “bring their conscious home ideas to life.”





It’s not clear how much people are really demanding, say, a garage door that communicates with their thermostat. But Nest’s latest partnership with the company Big Ass Fans (also not making that name up) is a more interesting one for homeowners, because the integration could save a lot on your summer air conditioning bill.

By circulating air, even the lowest-tech ceiling fans can cool a room and allow you to turn down the AC. But most people are lazy and don’t bother to turn on their fans, or if they do, they run a fan only when not using an air conditioner. But a fan and an air conditioner that talked to one another and both automatically adjust to your temperature preferences? Now there’s the potential to run the thermostat at a higher temperature, compensated by the cooling effect of the fan.

That’s the idea behind the partnership announced today between Nest and Big Ass Fans, a 15-year-old company based in Lexington, Kentucky.





Big Ass Fans started life as the HVLS Fan Company, but as lore has it, later changed its name when customers would often comment on its, indeed, big ass fans, which were originally designed to efficiently cool large industrial spaces where air conditioning was not feasible. (They come as large as 24-feet in diameter.) With aerodynamic air foils and ultra-quiet, efficient motors that were developed by an in-house engineer, its market soon expanded to churches, schools, and most recently homes, with the introduction of a notably smaller model.

The Haiku, as the residential product is called, uses only two to 30 watts of power depending on the speed–less than an incandescent light bulb. CEO Carey Smith claims Haiku is the most efficient ceiling fan in the world, and it has the EnergyStar ratings to prove it. “If every ceiling fan in the country used the technology, it would be like we would eliminate Connecticut from the grid,” he says.