The Hudson Valley Learning Center That’s Training Women Who Want To Change The World

What if the word “leadership” didn’t conjure images of power and dominance, but instead was more representative of collaboration and caretaking? That’s just one of the ambitious undertakings of the Omega Women’s Leadership Center (OWLC) based in Rhinebeck, New York’s Omega Institute .

The Omega Institute is a wellness and personal growth learning center nestled in the bucolic Hudson Valley. Cofounded by Elizabeth Lesser and Stephan Rechtschaffen, in 1977, Omega has always had a focus on helping women explore and develop their own power. After developing the acclaimed Women & Power conference in 2002, the team at Omega began conducting research about how to foster more leadership among women and developed more seminars and workshops. In 2012, the OWLC was created to help women overcome obstacles to embracing their power, but also to shift the very definition of the word.

Carla M. Goldstein, OWLC cofounder, says the program has been designed to help women shift from an “adaptive” relationship with power to a “transformative” one. Because women had been excluded from power centers like business and finance for so long, those systems were largely built without their input and they need to adapt. Omega’s program is being designed to allow women to transform the power structure so that it equally accommodates men and women in a collaborative way that emphasizes group contributions, non-violent interaction, and personal empowerment.

“The modality of power that we grew up with is a dominance model–an up-down model, a win-or-lose model. What we’re seeing more and more is that the old command-and-control leadership model is giving away to connect-and-collaborate,” Goldstein says.

As a result, the program currently focuses on areas where women have traditionally been marginalized or excluded. It includes classes in finance, persuasive and assertive communication, and leadership basics. In addition, there are sessions on leadership lessons from nature and healing relationships between men and women.

That focus on men as part of the conversation is essential, Goldstein says. The traditional power structure that values dominance and devalues collaboration, compassion, and emotion is unfair to men, too.

“It robs them of a significant portion of the human experience. They’re not allowed to experience, express, or utilize their emotional intelligence,” she says.