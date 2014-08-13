Washington Redskins’ New Ad Defends The Team Name

It’s a long and sordid fight in which neither side is backing down. Earlier this year, the National Congress of American Indians took advantage of the Super Bowl hype to launch a PSA that called the Washington NFL team’s name an insult to its people and heritage.





The Redskins have launched a marketing offensive of its own, sending former stars and funding to reservations, launching a new site and this new ad that features testimonials from a variety of American Indians that aren’t offended by the team name.

It’s a PR battle for fans’ hearts and minds that appears to be just beginning.