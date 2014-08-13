Make Your Own Dancing Baby Groot

Some may complain that superhero movies are just vehicles to sell a bunch of crappy merchandise, but what happens when a franchise fails to license the one toy that everyone would actually want to buy?

Case in point is Baby Groot, the potted sentient tree who stole the last few minutes of this summer’s blockbuster Guardians of the Galaxy by wiggling his twigs to the Jackson 5 every time ultra-serious Drax the Destroyer wasn’t looking. A clear homage to the 1990s Movin’ and Groovin’ Flowers craze, this desktop toy would have been a no-brainer for all ages.





But because Disney and Marvel never got it onto shelves, YouTube user Patrick Delahanty took matters into his own hands, buying an old school Movin’ and Groovin’ off eBay, “cutting off the dumb daisy,” and using modeling supplies to create the perfect Dancing Baby Groot.

No doubt Delahanty has received hundreds of email orders he can’t fulfill–so get on it, corporate manufacturing titans.