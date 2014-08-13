iPhone 6 Cases Are Already Available For Preorder

Spigen is a Korean company known for making very good phone cases. Reviews of its iPhone and Android protective covers say they are sturdy and tough, if a little bulky.





Which is why it was strange that, early this morning, Spigen published a page dedicated to cases for the iPhone 6, which are now available for preorder. Depending on your tastes, the cases range in price from $15 to $35. The problem, of course, is that the next iPhone hasn’t been announced yet.

It’s a clever/bold/obvious marketing stunt, especially since the specs for what’s expected to be a larger 5.5-inch iPhone are all based on rumors and designer mockups. “The iPhone 6 could be the largest iPhone launch ever,” Spigen writes on the product page. “With smartphones increasing in size, so have consumers demand [sic] for an iPhone with a larger screen.”

The iPhone 6 is here to answer that demand. It is all but assured that Apple will launch a 4.7 inch iPhone 6 this September. However, the more elusive 5.5 inch iPhone 6 is still mostly a mystery. Due to leaked data, we have a good idea of what the iPhone 6 will look like and we’ve included renders of what we believe to be some of the more accurate ones. Bigger but thinner and lighter are you excited about the new iPhone 6?

Every year, Apple’s iPhone presents a conundrum for third-party case manufacturers. Since Apple doesn’t issue size specifications until the phone is officially announced (at this point, we’re looking at a Sept. 9 launch event), it’s risky to start building cases ahead of time. Yet it’s obviously an advantage to have an iPhone case ready to sell on store shelves right when the new phone launches. Companies like Spigen can work off existing specs and rumors to have something ready and waiting, or they can play it safe and wait for Apple’s green light. It’s a gamble.

In any case, reports from February suggested that Apple was looking into shatter-resistant sapphire glass for future iPhones, so hey–who knows? You might not even need a case come September.

