Fighting Rape Culture With A Giant, Touring “Monument” Quilt

When I called Rebecca Nagle of the anti-rape group FORCE this week, she was in a van winding its way north out of Birmingham. Her collaborator Hannah Brancato was traveling with her, as was Shameeka Dream, a Reiki healer. An enormous quilt was in the rear of the van.

“We just got a speeding ticket,” Nagle explained, a little flustered. “We didn’t try to pull the, ‘But it’s a good cause…’ Maybe we should have.”

If you look at the AIDS quilt, the cultural and political goals were very similar.

The crew had just completed their second stop on their Monument Quilt Tour, which winds through much of the eastern half of the United States this month. The tour had been in the works for quite some time. Brancato and Nagle had gotten the idea when they read a book called Trauma and Recovery. In it, the author Judith Herman muses on the role that memorials and monuments play for war veterans. Herman notes that while war veterans and rape victims both experience PTSD, veterans have public spaces in which to reconnect to their communities. No such public spaces exist for rape survivors, who cope with their trauma in private.

Nagle and Brancato were experts at culture jamming, of piggybacking on existing iconography (formerly, sexy brands) to promote their anti-rape message. But what if they tried a culture jam on a larger scale?

Let’s make a monument of our own, they thought.





They began by floating a poem made of Styrofoam letters on the reflecting pool on the National Mall: “I can’t forget what happens, but no one else remembers.” It got a good response, but Nagle and Brancato wanted to do more. “Then, we thought of the quilt,” says Nagle.

Inspired in part by the AIDS Memorial Quilt, which first toured the nation in 1988, Nagle and Brancato decided to spearhead a like-minded project to honor victims of rape. They made a Kickstarter, raised some funds, partnered with groups across the country to source initial quilt squares, and began to plan their road trip, which kicked off on August 9th in North Carolina and will wend its way north to Middletown, Connecticut, on September 2nd. Each quilt square–there are about 250, currently–measures four feet by four feet and is mostly red in color; once 6,000 squares are amassed, the group plans to display it at the National Mall for a week.