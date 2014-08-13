Human Female Scientist Creates Popular Twitter Account With Lego Female Scientists

Although the company had a pivotal moment this past February with the release of the mega-hit Lego Movie , Lego had its ass handed to it in January. That’s when a jaded seven-year old named Charlotte Benjamin a blistering screed against the company for making lame toys for girls, and the letter went viral. Benjamin’s missive was only the latest criticism of the company’s female-targeted offerings , but it started a chain reaction that lead to the recent release of a Lego “Research Institute” set, featuring female scientists. The toy female researchers have only been out since August 1, and already they’ve inspired creativity from their human equivalent.

@LegoAcademics is a new Twitter account that poses the new Lego in fun, scientifically snarky diorama. Created by Scotland-based archaeologist Donna Yates, the account comically reveals some of the harsh realities of life in the academic world, along with some fantastical exaggerations. A typical entry finds one of the researchers, Dr. Red, a bit hung over on a Friday morning; a less-typical one re-interprets the old creed “Publish or Perish” so that the threat of the latter is embodied by a Lego dinosaur. The account has attracted more than 14,000 followers since initially tweeting on August 8, and shows no signs of letting up.

Have a look at more of these Lego images in the slides above.

[h/t to the Washington Post]