Apple’s Minimalist Salute To Robin Williams Says All It Needs To

Within 36 hours of legendary performer Robin Williams’s passing, Apple has converted its homepage into a de facto memorial. Apple’s homepage does not typically pay tribute to recently deceased figures in the way of magazine covers, unless they have some historical significance. (Obviously, Steve Jobs merited a remembrance, and the most recent example is Nelson Mandela last December.) Williams’s voice, of course, earlier this year graced one of Apple’s more memorable recent ads–the iPad spot “Your Verse” featuring a passage from Dead Poets Society. And by paying tribute to Williams now on its home page, Apple is perhaps honoring the universality of his appeal–he held the rare distinction of being someone almost everyone could agree on.