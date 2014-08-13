Florida Murder Suspect Allegedly Asked Siri Where He Should Hide The Dead Body

A 20-year-old Florida man who stands accused of gruesomely murdering his roommate apparently asked Siri, the iPhone’s whimsical voice assistant, for advice on where to hide the dead body.

According to local news reports, Pedro Bravo allegedly kidnapped and strangled his then-roommate, Christian Aguilar, in September 2012. Aguilar’s body was discovered in a shallow grave in a nearby forest by a pair of hunters a few weeks later.





Standard crime-scene stuff. But Bravo’s phone records obtained by police show a conversation with Siri on Sept. 20, 2012, in which he asks the question: “I need to hide my roommate.” Siri, which is known to make a joke or two, offered up: swamps (which are super places to hide decomposing human flesh, according to search results that will probably land me on Google’s watch list); reservoirs; metal foundries; and dumps.

Also presented as evidence:The iPhone’s flashlight was shown to be used nine times over a 48-minute period that night, and the phone’s GPS coordinates from that evening did not match where Bravo said he was.

Now, asking Siri stupid questions is practically a rite of passage. But here’s a free lifehack: Don’t ask Siri for help should you take another human being’s life. It is a terrible idea. I’m no murder expert, but if you are going to use any app to commit the perfect crime (and you shouldn’t, because killing people is bad), at least have the foresight to stick with Snapchat.

