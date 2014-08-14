5 Women In Tech Share The Best And Worst Advice They’ve Ever Received

Young, hopeful entrepreneurs are never at a loss for free advice from those who have “been there, done that.”

The best companies have millennials and women in charge, so it’s no surprise there are countless well-meaning people ready to dole out their two cents.

But how do you separate the distractions from truly valuable advice? These five women in the tech and business industries made their own ways, but sifted through their share of unsolicited chaff in the process.

These words of wisdom were given or learned the hard way.

Bo Ren, Facebook product manager photo: Matthew Houlemard

Hold high standards. Bo Ren, product manager at Facebook, says mentor Ken Ebbitt urged her to become the “go-to person” for challenging problems in the company. “He told me the way I hold myself, speak, write, and walk shapes how others perceive me,” she says. “You should always hold yourself to the standard of the person you want to be.”

Be ready for anything. You’re at a casual cocktail party (finally, an event that isn’t precluded with “networking”) and you strike up a conversation with a stranger–who happens to be able to connect you with the investor of your dreams. Do you stumble over your words, trying to sum up your startup’s goals before she loses interest?

If you’re Monica Rogati, VP of data at Jawbone, you’re already killing the pitch. “Demos are powerful, efficient ways to communicate what you’re working on,” she says. “If you have a 30-second, three-minute, and 30-minute demo handy at all times, you’ll constantly be prepared for that serendipitous encounter with someone who can change your career trajectory.” Don’t end up kicking yourself over slippery opportunities.