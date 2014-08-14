Ready To Launch A Startup? Try This Unpopular Piece Of Advice First

When young people ask me what one piece of career advice I would give them, I reply, “Work for a big company.”

This advice is not popular, and there is no shortage of articles that encourage the millennial workforce to cast away tradition and join the exciting world of startups.

But as a big business alum who now runs a successful startup, I would not be where I am today without working for a global leader first. Here’s why:

One of the most valuable takeaways from my career at a large tech corporation is the positive, productive community I found there–a supportive network that rightly takes pride in working for the industry’s best company.

Today, it is not uncommon for me to receive business referrals from former team members who can vouch for my work from a past, successful project.

While smaller organizations are known for their ability to move swiftly in response to changing business conditions, large companies have an equally valuable advantage: established processes and systems.

People who spend their entire careers in the startup world can miss out on this vitally important structural support, which ensures attention to detail and emphasizes the significance of quality.