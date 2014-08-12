72% Of Leadership Roles At Apple Are Held By Men

Long a holdout, Apple has joined Google , Facebook, Twitter , and other tech companies by releasing a diversity report of its own. And like the rest of them, the makeup at the Cupertino, California company is largely white and male .

Of Apple’s 98,000 employees, which includes workers in its retail stores, 55% are white, 15% are Asian, 11% are Hispanic, 7% are black, and the remainder are categorized as two or more races, other, or undeclared. Breaking down its workforce by gender, 70% are male and 30% are female.





However, the makeup is much more homogenous when zeroing in on tech jobs and leadership positions.

Among tech workers–80% of whom are male–54% are white, 23% Asian, 7% Hispanic, and 6% black. In leadership roles–72% of which are held by men–64% are white, 21% Asian, 6% Hispanic, and 3% black.

“Let me say up front: As CEO, I’m not satisfied with the numbers on this page,” Tim Cook wrote in a public letter. “They’re not new to us, and we’ve been working hard for quite some time to improve them. We are making progress, and we’re committed to being as innovative in advancing diversity as we are in developing our products.”