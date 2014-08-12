Video Ads Are Coming To Twitter

The social network said Tuesday it is beta testing promoted videos on desktop and mobile after months of experimentation. During this testing period, select brands, publishers, and verified users will be able to upload and share videos that play directly from the timeline. Video cards will not be displayed on TweetDeck or other third-party apps.





CEO Dick Costolo alluded to debuting video ads in August during the San Francisco company’s last earnings call.

“Video is an incredible storytelling medium and we’re thrilled to be giving brands, publishers, and a subset of verified users the ability to share organic and Promoted Video on Twitter,” senior product manager David Regan said in a blog post.

Early findings show video cards have resulted in higher engagement and views, Regan noted. Advertisers will be charged on a cost-per-view model (when users press play) and will have access to video analytics that detail completion rates and organic versus paid views.