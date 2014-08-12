Inside The Bizarre Phenomenon Known As “Glitch Art”

This story contains interviews with Paul Hertz, independent arts curator; and Nick Briz, Chicago glitch artist and co-organizer of the online glitch art repository 0p3nr3p0. International artists that tinker heavily with computers to create their work are called “glitch artists.” They produce a type of new media art that lays out defects–glitches–in a given computer system onto a visual canvas, whether it’s print, 3-D installation, or computer screen.

Between 2010 and 2012 the Chicago-based glitch artist Nick Briz, along with three other glitch artists, organized the first-ever GLI.TC/H festivals. The first one took place in Chicago, but the organizers realized they needed to bring together the greater international glitch community. The 2011 festival simultaneously panned out in Chicago, Amsterdam, and Birmingham, U.K. Influential glitch artists have emerged from Chicago and onto the international scene. One of them, Jon Cates, coined the term Chicago Dirty New Media, a catch-all term that describes how digital tech can elevate an experience. Even if a glitch artist doesn’t physically hail from the Windy City, she might attribute her style to Chicago’s Dirty New Media. Software and Art Glitch artists largely rely on a technique called databending to produce their work. Using a basic hex editor, an artist can modify the most rudimentary information in a digital file, like a JPEG image or MPEG video. The artist can open these files in the hex editor and manipulate the binary information behind the files–the ones and zeros–typically with the “Find and Replace” function. Transcoding, another trick behind this new media, involves opening a media file in program that is not expressly designed for it. It’s what would happen if you opened up an image file in an audio editor, applied reverb, and then saved it as an image again. Yet another technique, datamoshing, deals with modifying video compression rates. “One of the characteristics of glitch, aside from its origins in errors and system overload, feedback and so on, is that when people try to do it concretely, they often end up working directly with the material of the file itself, below the level of its representation, as an image, or as text, or as audio,” says Hertz. In general, glitch art is the process of exploiting misbehavior, however spontaneously or intentionally the defect occurs. The process can either take place in the electronic media or in the encoding behind it.

“The process is more important than the result,” says Briz. “There’s all kinds of things that can happen when you use technology the wrong way.” It’s one thing to make something that looks cool, but the aesthetic isn’t the interesting part of glitch art; it’s the process. Sometimes, the very use of technology takes second stage, as well. “We tend to put the onus on our machine, but really something has happened in the system because it hasn’t responded as per our designed or expected use,” says Briz. The gist of the artwork doesn’t have to center on how machines misbehave. It can represent any system’s misbehavior, even taking a political tone. Two French glitch artists helped create a concept piece called Corrupt.desktop. The experience starts when someone downloads the artists’ Mac OS X-compatible computer program onto a display computer at an Apple store or retailer. After installing it, the app icon appears in the app dock, looking like Safari. An unassuming Apple customer could inadvertently open it, visually distorting the desktop. The cacophony of desktops breaking apart while Apple employees slowly realize it makes a political statement. The glitch then becomes a part of the whole store’s ecosystem. Corrupt.desktop has a spot on GitHub, in keeping with the spirit of sharing tools and artwork in the glitch art community. And the code behind the project, openFrameworks, is a C++ based program, created by artists, for artists. Starting as far back as the ’80s, digital artists started creating software especially for creating glitches in systems and machines. Hertz wrote a program called GlitchSort for students at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, which took off in the online community. Monglot, by Rosa Menkman, and Kim Asendorf’s pixel sorting program were also influential. Social Media’s Power Apart from software, general advances in technology have made glitch art find a foothold in the artistic landscape. A small subset of artists experimented with transcoding in the nineties. Before that, artists manipulated analog audio signals and transmuted them into images.

“In the late sixties, it was hard to show computational art in a gallery,” says Hertz, even if this type of art started showing up around then. You see it more now because technology has just gotten a lot cheaper. “A VR installation that cost a quarter of a million dollars to put up over at UIC, you can probably do for five thousand now,” he says. Computers are more powerful, too, and the Internet has liberated artists from galleries to circulate their work. A Yahoo group called “Databenders” surfaced around the time when Yahoo groups were just taking shape, and a Flickr group called “Glitch Art” brought glitch artists in contact with one another, including Briz. Facebook groups and Reddit threads have cropped up in the last five years. After the third GLI.TC/H festival in 2012, Briz created 0p3nr3p0 with fellow glitch artist Joe Chiocchi to give anyone the opportunity to submit and share his or her work, as long as it had a URL. All artwork from 0p3nr3p0 will appear on a display during glitChicago’s run at UIMA. “This term glitch art was literally this tag in the community,” says Briz. People began to use the term glitch art on the Internet, and it has literally unified the community. “Once there was that keyword, there was a way to bring people together.” For as new as glitch art is, it is influencing other modes of new media. Some of the pieces showing at glitChicago are derived from glitch art but would not be considered as such. Critics wonder if glitch art has passed its heyday and will go down in art history as another tool in the artist’s toolbox. For now, though, it has captivated a tech-savvy generation of art patrons. “The Ukrainian was looking for a younger audience,” says Hertz. “There are people who have been coming in, saying that they have been living in the neighborhood but haven’t ever come in.”