The Manning Brothers Pick Up the Mic Again For DirecTV

The sheer absurdity of this new DirecTV spot, and the bizarro lyrics spit by QB bros Eli and Peyton Manning–a shower of tiny footballs?–is a perfect match for an entire channel dedicated fantasy football.





The sibling Super Bowl winners are back on the mic, this time trading the joys of mobile TV for talking about just how amazing it is that NFL fans don’t have to settle for just nine consecutive hours of pigskin punditry on game days, because now there’s a whole channel to help breakdown the impact real games will have on their imaginary teams.





The spot/music video from agency Grey New York, has got dancers, smoke machines, an end zone that ends in a waterfall, space travel, and even creepy Joe Namath sidling up to your mom like she was Suzy Kolber. It’s like a concussion-induced hallucination, except y’know, funny.