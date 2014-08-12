A Detroit Activist And Chinese Electropop Band Share Their Verse For Apple

Earlier this year Apple launched its newest iPad campaign under the banner “Your Verse,” named for the memorable speech delivered by the late, great Robin Williams as John Keating quoting Walt Whitman in Dead Poets Society. Its aim was to show the iPad as a tool of, not just consumption, but creation and inspiration.





The brand’s two new spots introduce us to Detroit activist Jason Hall and Chinese electropop group Yaoband. Hall is using the tablet to organize his Slow Roll rides, that gather cyclists of all shapes, sizes, and experience to see their city from a new perspective on two wheels. Meanwhile, Yaoband’s spot shows us the trials, tribulations, and unique sound collection process of touring in the People’s Republic.

It’s a charming campaign that handily combines product demo and telling the stories of users. Its potential and longevity should only be limited by the brand’s ability to find interesting and engaging subjects.