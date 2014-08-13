You Just Had A Fight With A Coworker–Now What?

You’ve had an interaction with a coworker during which you felt hurt, angry, misunderstood, and wronged–clearly it was an upsetting and difficult situation.

As you regroup, you review what happened, what you heard and experienced. Replaying the conversation is painful and you begin to plan what you’d like to say as a follow-up. Of course the other person is taking stock and regrouping too, and he or she likely has a very different take on what happened.

Revisiting and repairing a difficult interaction in the workplace is a complex process. Here’s how to get started:

When you invite your coworker to revisit the conflict, make your intentions clear up front, otherwise you risk round two of the same interaction–something you both dread.

Of course you must be clear with yourself that you have good intentions. So, communicate that to the other person:

I’ve been thinking about what happened yesterday and how we got all snarled-up, which is really unfortunate. I have some insight into my part of the conflict that I’d like to share with you, and I’d like to understand what’s important to you, too.

Now, here’s the really hard part. Change the story you developed–in which you got hurt–to include what you learned from the other person.

The reason this is so hard is that the emotional impact is embedded in your experience. What happened to you is what happened to you. However, the beliefs you connect to that experience need to include your new understanding, what you just learned from your coworker.