The Secret to Tory Burch’s Success: Storytelling

Last February, Tory Burch got a gift from her staff to mark the 10th anniversary of her first store: a coffee-table book chronicling the company’s first decade. Every detail was perfectly on-brand, from the volume’s cloth cover (in a blue hue called “Tory Navy” that appears in every collection) to the numerous photos of family and friends. Though it contained few words, the book illustrated perfectly the cornerstone of Burch’s success: “It’s all about storytelling,” she said one morning as we sat at the kitchen table in her apartment, where the brand began. “It’s years of stories.”

This has been Burch’s great strength and true innovation. While she had no formal design training or prior entrepreneurial experience, she spent a decade in PR and marketing, working for Ralph Lauren, Vera Wang, and Narciso Rodriguez. “When there’s a wonderful story about the product, it tends to resonate with customers,” says Neiman Marcus CEO Karen Katz. “From the beginning, Tory has understood what women’s lives are about. She lives the life herself–she’s a busy working mother. She has walked in those shoes.”

Burch struggled at the start with her brand’s personal nature; it was originally called “Tory by TRB.” “Honestly, I’d tried to get 10 other different names that had nothing to do with my name, but there were copyright issues,” she says. One night, she sat next to the jewelry designer Kenneth J. Lane at a dinner. “He said, ‘The name is ridiculous! Change it!’ He was right. It took me two years, but I changed it. It was a learning experience, and it was especially hard for me because I’m not one to always love being in the spotlight.”

No other major lifestyle brand so reflects its founder’s personal history season after season. Her main muses have been her parents, Buddy and Reva Robinson–and specifically, the 1960s and 1970s incarnations of them. Burch’s anniversary book indicates how important Buddy and Reva have been: Its first spread celebrates Buddy, who died in 2008. The second honors Reva (for whom Burch’s famous ballet flats are named). The third: Buddy and Reva. Tory doesn’t even appear until page 9, and even then, it’s just in a grainy, black-and-white photo with Reva.





Buddy and Reva were both stylish dressers who imported inspiration. “We took a six-week Mediterranean cruise every summer,” Reva recalls. If they had any guilt about leaving the kids with Grandma, they bought their way out of it with souvenirs–one especially luggage-heavy year, it was a dozen sheepskin coats from Morocco. Though they couldn’t have known it then, this helped provide Tory’s informal education in global design.

Click through her online properties and social-media feeds and you’ll find numerous products bearing loved ones’ names–Robinson handbags, a picture frame honoring her twin sons, home products named for her grandmother. It all adds up to an unusual sense of access. “Consumers worldwide have significant distrust–and growing distrust–of organizations,” says Stanford marketing professor Jennifer Aaker. “But people do trust people. What she tweets about and blogs about and talks about–it’s not just about her clothing. You don’t feel sold to. She’s very authentic.”

When your brand is your name, it’s also an invitation into your story, so a great storyteller must be a great host. Hayley Boesky, one of Burch’s roommates at Penn, recalls that Burch would sit down in the dining hall “and she’d pull this really great salad dressing out of her purse,” ready to share. Her family farmhouse, 40 minutes from campus, had an open-door policy. “It didn’t matter if it was stray animals or stray people, or two people or 50,” Boesky says. “Tory’s family took them in. Reva would house and feed everybody.”