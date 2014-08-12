Twitter Reveals How Many Of Its Active Users Aren’t Quite Human (Updated)

Twitter is growing. In December 2012, it had about 185 million monthly active users; right now, that figure stands at 271 million.

Well, not quite. In a new filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Twitter has revised its user count, admitting that 8.5% of those active users–a metric that demonstrates whether people actually, well, use it–aren’t human. They’re bots–23 million in all, reports Quartz.*

Like, say, @EveryColorBot:

Or whatever this amazing thing is:

Or the multitude of pretty, slightly porn-y faces plastered onto spambots, as sussed out by my colleague Jason Feifer.

It’s why, as Re/code points out, that Twitter is now touting a metric other than size with which to attract advertisers. Twitter claims that only 11% of its monthly users are using third-party apps like Tweetbot, meaning nearly 90% of users can see Twitter’s ads.

