7 Buildings That Look Like Food

If you’re hungry, everything looks like food. Even buildings, as Nicholas Blechman, art director of the New York Times Book Review, reveals in his illustration series “Gastro-Architecture.” In Blechman’s hands, Hopkins Architects’ London Velodrome bears an uncanny resemblance to a Pringle, while Gensler’s Cheltenham, England, stadium looks like a giant donut. There are buildings that look like wedding cakes or hunks of Swiss cheese. Others are reimagined as grandiose kitchenware: St. Peter’s Basilica could function as a giant lemon squeezer of the gods. Turned upside down, the San Remo, one of New York’s elegant pre-war apartment buildings, comes to resemble salt and pepper shakers. His series is an imaginative addition to the tradition of pointing out “buildings that look like X,” from funny faces to body parts. It’s the rare building that just looks like a building.