Jack Dorsey And Other Square Insiders Respond To All The Haters

Lately, Square CEO Jack Dorsey has been binge watching Friday Night Lights. The uplifting TV series, about a high school football team called the Dillon Panthers, is centrally themed around underdog comebacks. And after the week Dorsey has just endured–during which Amazon launched a product aimed at stealing away Square’s customers, a move that compelled the startup to publish a blog post debunking the “ 10 myths ” about Square, including whether its business is struggling–one might think Dorsey is due for a Panthers-style comeback of his own.

Based on the time I spent with Square, including interviews with Dorsey, his investors, and his key lieutenants, here are their flesh-and-blood responses to the myths they really care about:

Square’s business is struggling

Dorsey and his team carried a defiant if not buttoned-up demeanor, appearing almost bored by the media’s negative attention and “misinformation,” as they put it, offended at any suggestion that Square’s vision and mission has evolved or changed. “There’s always confidence, because we know our numbers,” says Dorsey, who doesn’t buy into the cliché narrative of a startup’s hype cycle. “There’s a buildup phase, then a takedown phase. Facebook, Google, and Apple all got it; Twitter is getting it, and Square is going to get it, too. We’ll get through this phase, and then we’ll be born again. Who cares?”

Square’s $225 million line of credit is a “cushion” against the company’s losses

“That credit line was old,” says a source with knowledge of the company’s financials. “That money was always there, and it was always being used for various parts of the business, specifically to ensure that Square could do next-day settlements with merchants. The revolver was initially around $25 million, but once Square hit 50% of that number, the revolver raised to $100 million, then to $200 million. Do the math: If you take marketing out of the picture, the company would’ve been profitable nine months or a year ago.”

Square’s going to be acquired

“I feel like someone has an ax to grind or that the story was planted by a competitor,” says Sequoia Capital’s Roelof Botha, a Square investor, regarding the reports earlier this year that Apple or Google were interested in acquiring Square.

Explaining rumors of an acquisition, Botha contends that because Square is such an “interesting company, it inevitably makes it on the agendas of big tech companies,” a sentiment the company has expressed before. Perhaps Square was an agenda item at a Google off-site, he surmises. “That doesn’t mean we talked to them or approached them. Just because John is interested in Suzy, doesn’t mean Suzy is interested in John.”

Dorsey says that he has no interest in working for a larger company. “Our independence is a massive asset: It allows us to be device agnostic, whether a merchant wants to run Android or iOS, or a buyer wants to order from a Windows Phone,” he says. “That independence gives us freedom, and that’s important to me.” But wouldn’t the larger resources of a tech giant like Google help in its quest? “No, not really. It would make us lazy. Constraint is important.”