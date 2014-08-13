The Secret Success Of The Square-Starbucks Alliance

When Starbucks invested $25 million in Square as part of a massive August 2012 funding round that valued the commerce startup at $3.25 billion, Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz proclaimed Square to be “the fastest-growing opportunity we’ve ever seen in terms of customer acceptance.” Since then, the partnership has become a Rorschach test for how one feels about Jack Dorsey’s startup. Depending on your outlook, the partnership is arguably one of Square’s smartest and boldest bets, or one of its most significant missteps. Earlier this year, as reports surfaced that Square lost $25 million from processing payments at the coffee chain’s stores in 2013, the skeptics have been ascendant, citing the Starbucks deal as a prime example of Square’s unrealized potential.

The Square-Starbucks alliance is representative of the noise and misconceptions engulfing Jack Dorsey’s company over the last year. That gaudy $25 million loss, though, obscures a more complex reality, one that shortchanges how the deal has helped Square, and at the same time papering over the failures that really matter.

On the surface, the deal seemed like a win-win. To Starbucks, Square represented an opportunity to attach itself to a hot upstart in the mobile-payments space, while gaining an ally in Dorsey himself. To Square, the benefits appeared to be manifold: the capital injection, adding Schultz to its board, and becoming the payment processor at 7,000 Starbucks locations in the U.S.

The real value of the deal, though, would rest with the immeasurable boost it would provide to Square’s reputation among merchants and consumers. If Square’s payments processing technology was good enough for a chain like Starbucks, it would be good enough for any mom-and-pop store. And that is effectively what happened: Once-skeptical merchants flocked to Square’s platform. And the more merchants that adopted Square Register, the more Square’s payment volume grew. As payment volume grew, the more negotiating power Square had with Visa, MasterCard, American Express, and its other financial partners. According to sources, Square’s scale grew so fast that it was able to lower processing rates “across the board,” increasing its profit margins.

Here’s how Square exercised its newfound might with its card network partners, according to a source familiar with the company’s financials. Square routinely lost money on low-dollar debit transactions, like, say, a cup of coffee. This was mainly due to a 2010 U.S. law that curbed debit-card rates; the regulation effectively capped charges at roughly 22 cents regardless of the size of the transaction. Banks responded to the regulation by simply charging the maximum on every transaction, which is manageable in larger amounts but becomes absurd the smaller the exchange. In other words, if a bank charges 22 cents on a $1 transaction, that’s a 22% fee. Thanks to the Starbucks deal boosting Square’s payment volume, though, Square was able to lock in a special rate with Visa to mitigate this cost, because it was bringing in so much business. Few in the industry apparently know this special Visa rate exists.

To lock in the Starbucks deal, insiders say, Square had to agree to a substantially different payment structure with the coffee giant. With typical merchants, Square takes a 2.75% cut of each swiped credit card transaction, and it shares that fee with Visa, MasterCard, and other financial intermediaries. But with Starbucks, the deal was done on a sliding scale based on the results Starbucks returned, and the effect was to all but eliminate Square’s margin. Despite the way that Square’s $25 million loss has been bandied about in the press, such losses didn’t come as a surprise to Square executives and board members. “All I will say is there was a plan, a conscious decision to do the Starbucks deal, and we decided to place that bet–obviously nobody forced us to do it,” says Square investor Vinod Khosla.