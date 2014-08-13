Why Millennials Want To Work For Themselves

In the 15 years I’ve been teaching MBA students, their career plans have changed dramatically. Until the early 2000s they aspired to work in traditional corporate jobs for companies like Deloitte, JPMorgan, and GE. After that, the top destinations became tech giants such as Apple, Google, and Facebook.

In the past few years; however, a new favorite career choice has emerged, which eclipses any other form of traditional employment–working for themselves or launching their own business.

Employers can learn a big lesson: If they want to attract millennials, then they must present themselves as innovative and successful without seeming greedy.

This is consistent with data highlighting the global rise in self-employment and startup activity. According to World Bank data, 30% of the global population may be working for themselves, and even strong economies–where job opportunities abound–are experiencing an increase in self-employment rates. Furthermore, this pattern will only be exacerbated in the near future, when more millennials leave college to enter the job market, and when those currently in employment give up working for someone else.

Although millennials are expected to make up 75% of the workforce by 2025, a significant number will never be employees in the traditional sense. Turnover figures for millennials are already twice as high as for other generations, with millennials rarely staying on the job for more than three years. Millennials are also more likely to work for themselves.

So, what explains all of this?

Why? It is not that millennials are inherently attracted to more harmonious living conditions, or a better quality of life. Rather, they are more self-centered and independent, which makes it harder for them to follow rules.

Jean Twenge, professor of psychology at San Diego State University, surveyed more than a million millennials, and found that self-importance, self-esteem, and narcissism have been on the rise for the past five decades. Clearly, this is having an effect on employment preferences–working for yourself is the easiest way to avoid having a boss, and not having a boss is particularly appealing if you value freedom and independence.