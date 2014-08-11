This Manicure Has Serious Bite, As Southern Comfort Brings Shark Week To The Bar

Elaborately decorated nails are nothing new but the manicure in this new Southern Comfort ad should have its own theme music. In one of the more loosely connected brand collaborations, SoCo is embracing Shark Week with boozy gusto.





The brand, with agency Wieden + Kennedy New York, has introduced the viewing public to the latest memorable character doing whatever’s comfortable–in this case, stirring a “Cold Blooded Ginger” cocktail with sharked-up fingernails while enjoying a rendition of “Little Red Riding Hood” in a dive bar. The brand has also “adopted” its own geo-tagged shark, and this week will dole out cocktail suggestions online and via the Twitter hashtag #sharktender based on the creature’s movements. The “Sharktender” and the sharky lady join the greased up budgie smuggler, the Young Gun, the multiplicity dance party, and ‘stache salon shampoo guy in the Whatever’s Comfortable stable of weird and wonderful characters.