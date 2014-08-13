10 Gmail Plugins That Improve Email Productivity

Gmail is one of the most popular email services with more than 500 million users, so chances are pretty good that you’re one of them. But are you making the most of your email account? Many of us complain that our inboxes are too full and that responding to email is too time-consuming, but several tools are available that will streamline your email experience.

Take a look at these 10 plugins–most of which are free. They might just make your inbox a friendlier place to visit:

If you’ve ever wanted to send a “delicate” email but were afraid its contents would be seen by an unintended recipient or forwarded to someone else, mxHero is for you. It’s kind of like Mission Impossible for email because your message will “self-destruct”–aka be removed from the recipient’s inbox–five minutes after it’s read. mxHero also lets you know if your email was opened, tracks which links are clicked, and allows you to see if attachments were viewed. Plus you can schedule message sending. Free for gmail.com accounts; works with Chrome and Outlook.

If you’ve replied to an email, sometimes don’t you just wish it would go away on its own? It will if you enable the “Send and Archive” feature. Turned off by default, this add-on was tested in Google Labs and got the thumbs-up from users in 2012. But if you don’t know it exists, you can’t take advantage of its inbox-cleaning capability. Simply access the Settings page when you’re in Gmail and click the option that says “Show ‘Send & Archive’ in Reply.” When you reply to an email, you’ll have the option to Send & Archive or simply Send, which keeps the original in your inbox.

Sometimes sending an email to a client, coworker, or friend isn’t your first choice of messaging. Perhaps you’d like to establish a better rapport by sending a tweet or connecting on LinkedIn. Rapportive will help you do that. The free add-on for Gmail displays information such as social profiles, job titles, and shared connections as you compose a new message, making it easy to follow and connect with your contacts in a variety of methods. Rapportive is also a great tool if you’re not sure the email address you have for someone is correct; if the app loads the recipient’s data, chances are the e-mail address is valid and still in use. Works with Firefox and Chrome.

If newsletters, social media updates, and daily deals are clogging your inbox, Unroll.me can streamline everything. The free app scans your inbox to find your subscriptions, then lets you decide to keep the emails you want and delete the ones you don’t. Unroll.me doesn’t unsubscribe you; it just blocks the emails from getting into your inbox. You can also sign up for The Rollup, which creates a daily digest of the subscription emails you’ve decided to keep.

Hitting the snooze button on your alarm gives you a few more minutes of peace and quiet before it reminds you that it is, indeed, time to wake up. Gmail Snooze does the same thing for your email. When you open a message, instead of ignoring (and possibly forgetting) it, you can hit the snooze button. The drop-down menu will give you options to pause the message for a few minutes, hours, or days. When time’s up, you’ll get a reminder to follow up on that email. Free for gmail.com accounts, Gmail Snooze is a great tool for those who don’t want to lose track of important emails.