How To Disconnect From Work Without Everyone Freaking Out

Picture this. You’re on a beach in the middle of the Caribbean with no Internet access, no phone reception, and no text messages.

You return from your vacation well rested, and want to continue some of these healthy habits–like not sleeping with your smartphone on your pillow. But how does that work when you’ve been tethered to your phone, and your coworkers and boss expect you to answer 24/7 because that’s what you’ve always done?

Depending on your particular situation, you can broach the topic with your boss. It may not be easy to detach from your smartphone, but it’s certainly not impossible, according to several experts. Here’s what they advise:

“The control that individuals have over whether or not they’re available after work hours is oftentimes in the hands of management, so it’s important to know how much leeway you have to make changes yourself,” explains Sara Sutton Fell, CEO of FlexJobs, a Boulder, Colorado-based company providing subscribers with thousands of flexible job listings.

Once you know whether you’re able to make a change, Fell suggests taking an honest approach about your proposed changes, and what your colleagues should expect.

“If you let people work you to death, they will,” says Traci Bild, founder of Bild & Company, a national health care consulting firm in Tampa, Florida. In approaching your boss and colleagues, she suggests clearly communicating what your priorities are–whether it’s recharging by spending quality time with your family, or pursuing your passions outside of work.

It’s important to state that, while you’re at work, you give 100%, but that you need to be fully present in your home life as well. “People respect those who know how to set boundaries,” she says.