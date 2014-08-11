Google Invests In Undersea Cable To Boost Internet Speeds

The Mountain View, California search giant said Monday it is investing in a faster undersea cable that will connect cities on the U.S. West Coast to two locations in Japan, potentially offering 60 terabits per second of bandwidth. “[T]hat’s about ten million times faster than your cable modem,” Urs Hölzle, Google’s senior vice president of technical infrastructure, wrote in a Google+ post.

The agreement, signed by a consortium of six companies that also includes China Mobile International, China Telecom Global, Global Transit, KDDI, and SingTel, will invest about $300 million in the so-called FASTER cable network. The FASTER network will connect Chikura and Shima in Japan to Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, and Seattle. Construction is set for completion in the second quarter of 2016.

“The FASTER cable system has the largest design capacity ever built on the Trans-Pacific route, which is one of the longest routes in the world,” FASTER chairman Woohyong Choi said in a statement. “The agreement announced today will benefit all users of the global Internet.”