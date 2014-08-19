Feeding Entrepreneurship: Hearty Advice From Joe Bastianich And Tim Love Of “Restaurant Startup”

Talk about putting your money where your mouth is: food world stars Joe Bastianich and Tim Love will have invested more than $1 million of their own cash in fledgling restaurants and specialty food shops by the time the first season of CNBC’s Restaurant Startup (airing on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT) ends its run later this summer.

Bastianich, who is a judge on MasterChef and MasterChef Junior, also serves as one of Restaurant Startup’s executive producers and had a hand the creation of the reality competition series produced by Shine America. “I’d been working with Shine on MasterChef for a while, and I’d always wanted to do more of a business show, which is what I do,” says Bastianich, who, via a partnership with his chef mom Lidia Bastianich and chef Mario Batali, owns numerous restaurants, including New York City’s Babbo Ristorante e Enoteca, Otto and Del Posto, and has a stake in the high-end Italian market Eataly. “We fooled around with a couple of formats and came up with this one when CNBC was also looking for a similar format, and Shine was able to put it together.”





Each episode of the show has Bastianich and another serial entrepreneur, Texan chef Love, who owns Fort Worth restaurants including Lonesome Dove Western Bistro, Woodshed Smokehouse and Love Shack, as well as a line of rubs, sauces and cookware, hearing pitches from two teams of budding entrepreneurs who are absolutely convinced they’re behind the next big thing in food whether it’s a congee restaurant or a line of alcohol-infused marshmallow and brittle treats.

As passionate as the contestants are, the restaurant veterans are not easily convinced. Bastianich and Love grill the prospects about their businesses and then choose the one idea they agree is most tempting, putting it to the test by giving the people behind it 36 hours and $7,500 to bring their concept to life in the form of a pop-up version of their dream establishment in a space on Melrose in Los Angeles, with pastry chef Waylynn Lucas, who owns fōnuts, a shop that sells baked and steamed doughnuts, mentoring the teams through the process.

“It’s our chance to see how they can handle a project under pressure and if they can accomplish a task in a certain period of time. We mess with them a little bit, make them do a couple of tasks we know are going to be challenging, and then we see how they perform,” Love says of the grueling test runs, pointing out, “The restaurant world is going to be ten times as hard as decorating a room in 36 hours with a bunch of consultants because, when you get right down to it, you’re not going to be able to afford consultants when you build your own restaurant. You’ll have to do it yourself.”

The idea is to give people a reality check given that it seems as though everyone with a great recipe for risotto thinks they can open a restaurant. “Nobody thinks about the business,” Love says. “They just think about how fun it is to hold court in their own restaurant and drink champagne.”









If Bastianich and Love like what they see and taste during the test runs, it’s let’s-make-a-deal time on Restaurant Startup. The two men compete against each other to invest in the businesses they like, and the negotiations can get heated, though sometimes they do decide to partner up and invest together.