Why The Way We Talk About Leadership Is Killing Today’s Businesses

We’ve created a trap for ourselves in the way that we talk about leadership. It’s a trap that can warp our behavior, worsen our leadership, and set back the very goals we set out to achieve. It’s a trap built of words and mindsets that can be hard to break. But recognizing that trap is half the battle.

The trap comes from the two different meanings of the word leadership.

On the one hand, leadership is used to refer to a role and a position. It’s the people at the top of the organization, the ones who set the direction and keep the business on course. It’s the private offices and the big paychecks, something many of us aspire towards.

The problem is that leadership as a position does not give the organization direction, ensure productivity, or even necessarily create good leaders.

Those who rely on their position as the primary form of leadership are the ones who tell people what to do without explaining why, expect to be listened to for the size of their office and not the quality of their ideas, and alienate employees through self-aggrandizement and a failure to listen.

Leadership positions are a nice acknowledgement of the achievements of leaders and a way to single out those worth listening to, but they are not what we should aim for when we say we want to achieve leadership.

Real leadership is an activity. It is engaging with people, explaining to people, motivating people. It is giving them not just direction but an enthusiasm and a sense of momentum to keep the business moving no matter the challenges you face.