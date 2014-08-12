A Smarter School Lockdown

Since the horrific shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., American schools have participated in an average of more than two dozen lockdowns a day. In neighboring Massachusetts, schools have responded with a three-pronged attack of gun control legislation , teacher training, and security technology.

Case in point: Weymouth, Massachusetts-based ELERTS built a system that allows teachers trapped in a volatile situation to use “Internet of Things” technology to keep their students safe. They can lock down a facility and cut off key card access with the click of a button while sending and receiving communication to other faculty and arriving police–all from a smartphone app.

The ALICE (Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate) training program to educate the educators.

The tech is a manifestation of a larger new consensus: that active shooter situations are often over before police can arrive. “When in a lockdown situation, which can go on for hours, up until now information from the outside isn’t getting into the classrooms,” says ELERTS CEO Ed English.

Before new national guidelines were released in June 2013, protocol for teachers used to be simpler: Lock the classroom doors, turn off the lights, and hide until police arrived. Today the response includes “Run, Hide, or Fight,” and encourages staff and students to use one or more options based on their own judgment.

Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick recently announced new school safety guidelines in all Massachusetts Schools that suggest “each school should have a system for school staff to communicate with each other as well as first responders during an incident.” The guidelines push schools to consider using smartphones because they ”cannot always depend on the school’s public address or internal phone system.”

That moment of decision is when the ELERTS Lock-It-Down system is designed to come into play, allowing designated staff to initiate the lockdown of a facility. Access to this kind of security tech isn’t just handed out to teachers: that’s why ELERTS partners with the ALICE Training institute.

