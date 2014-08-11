Vine Stars Combine Their Powers For This HP TV Commercial

Since the dawn of our digital lives, marketers have been taking offline concepts and ideas and adapting them for online consumption. A TV spot become a YouTube video, a print ad scrunched down into banner form. And yes, for about the same amount of time, brands have been advised against it, to instead develop ideas that best reflect the media and consumer behavior.

Only more recently have concepts originally developed for a digital audience begun to flow the other way and extend into TV and print. Brands have been tapping Viners to help give them a marketing boost on the platform, but only a few–such as Trident— have tried to translate that to TV. Now HP, with agencies 180LA and NIche, is giving it a go with a full 30-second TV spot created with a collection of Vine videos.

The video compilation stars well known Viners like Jessi Smiles, Brodie Smith, Robby Ayala and Zach King, creatively passing an HP Pavilion x360 notebook/tablet around. The spot highlights the hashtag #BendTheRules and asks how you bend the rules, while patting itself pretty heavily on the back for bringing this new form of celebrity endorsement to TV.